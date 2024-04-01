Monday, April 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Wreath laying ceremony held at Nur Khan Airbase for Chinese killed in Shangla attack

Wreath laying ceremony held at Nur Khan Airbase for Chinese killed in Shangla attack
Web Desk
10:04 PM | April 01, 2024
National

A flower-laying ceremony was held here at the Nur Khan Airbase for the five Chinese citizens who were targeted in the recent incident of terrorism in Shangla.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the flowers were laid on behalf of the President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff at the base.


Thirty seconds of silence was also observed in honour of the deceased, it said. “The Government of Pakistan strongly condemns this heinous act of terrorism and will take all necessary steps to bring the terrorists and their facilitators to justice,” the ISPR added. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1711951895.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024