Tuesday, August 01, 2023
23rd death anniversary of Mirza Adeeb observed 

Agencies
August 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The 23rd death anniversary of the dramatist, playwright, and short story writer Mirza Adeeb was observed on Monday. According to a private news channel, his birth name was Dilawer Hussain Ali, but he came to be known in the literary world as Mirza Adeeb. Mirza Adeeb wrote plays and short stories in Urdu and Punjabi language which won him six prizes and awards from the Pakistan Writers’ Guild. He was given Presidential Award for playwriting in 1969, the Pride of Performance Award for literature in 1981, and his play, Pas-e Pardah won him the Adamji Adabi Eward. Mirza Adeeb died on this day in 1999.

 

