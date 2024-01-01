Aqeel, Sarah, Amir win titles in 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis

LAHORE - Aqeel Khan, Sarah Mahboob and Amir Mazari clinched the men’s, ladies and U14 singles titles in the 8th Serena Ho­tels National Ranking Tennis Champion­ship 2023 that concluded at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

According to information made avail­able here, in a well-contested men’s singles final, Aqeel Khan showcased his prowess by defeating Muhammad Shoaib with a scoreline of 6-3, 1-6, 6-2, claiming the coveted crown. Sarah Mahboob Khan dominated the ladies’ singles final, securing another national title by defeating Meheq Khokhar with a commanding score of 6-3, 6-2. The U14 boys’ singles title was clinched by Amir Mazari (Aitchison) in a thrilling encoun­ter, where he edged out the spirited Ab­dul Basit with a score of 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.

The prestigious event was graced by the presence of Aziz Boolani, CEO of Ser­ena Hotels, as the chief guest, and PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan as the guest of honor. The occasion was attended by notable figures such as PTF Secretary Col (R) Gul Rehman, Imran Hassan (Director/S&M/TPS) Serena Hotels, Hina Nazir of Serena Hotels, M Saleem Marwat (President KPTA), along with a large gathering of players, coach­es, parents, media persons, officials from Serena Hotels, and tennis enthusiasts.

PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan expressed gratitude to the man­agement of Serena Hotels, particularly Aziz Boolani, for their significant con­tribution to the promotion of tennis in Pakistan. He said: “The championship not only showcased exceptional tennis talent but also highlighted the collabor­ative efforts to foster the sport’s growth in the country.”