PSX loses 341 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 341.10 points on Wednesday, a negative change of 0.82 per cent, closing at 41,330.56 points against 41,671.66 points the previous day. A total of 158,102,664 shares were traded during the day as compared to 197,681,397 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.167 billion against Rs 6.403 billion on the last trading day. As many as 332 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 87 of them recorded gains and 224 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 20,723,393 shares at Rs.1.18 per share; Maple Leaf with 8,728,086 shares at Rs.28.17 per share and Fuiji Cement with 6,478,000 shares at Rs.11.78 per share. Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.44.12 per share price, closing at Rs.1,200.00, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile with an Rs.40.61 rise in its per share price to Rs.588.50. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.901.00 per share closing at Rs.22,499; followed by Colgate Palm with Rs.38.61 decline to close at Rs.1,506.61.