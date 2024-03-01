302 MNAs sworn in amid ruckus

Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker to be held today n New PM to be elected on Sunday n PTI-backed MNAs demand Imran’s release from prison amid sloganeering n PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq to contest election against PTI’s Amir Dogar for Speaker slot.
ISLAMABAD - As many as 302 newly-elected Members of the National Assembly, out of a total of 336, took oath during the inaugural session of the 16th assembly at the Parliament House here on Thursday. Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf administered the oath.
After oath taking, the Speaker felicitated the newly elected members on their successful election. Later, the members signed the roll of members now. Meanwhile, Election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly will be held today through secret ballot. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar of the Sunni Ittehad Council have submitted their nomination papers for the office of the Speaker National Assembly.
Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and Junaid Akbar of the Sunni Ittehad Council will contest for the slot of the Deputy Speaker National Assembly. All the nomination papers for the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly have been accepted. Leading political figures -- PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ex-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Yusuf Raza Gillani, Abdul Aleem Khan, Barrister Gohar Khan, Ali Muhammad Khan, Omar Ayub Khan, Asad Qaiser, and Sher Afzal Marwat -- took the oath during the House proceedings.
Furthermore, three Senators — PML-N’s Nuzhat Sadiq, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, and PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani — resigned from the upper house of Parliament in order to join the National Assembly.
Amid heavy sloganeering from both sides of the aisle, the elected members of the National Assembly took oath. The House, even before formal oath talking, witnessed heavy sloganeering by the members from PML-N, PPP and independent backed by PTI. A large number of independent members (PTI members), holding placards inscribed with the picture of Imran Khan. Some of them were also wearing rubber mask with the picture of Imran Khan. The independent MNA including Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser and Gohar Ali Khan kept demanding the chair to open their mic to speak on a point of order. The Chair, quoting the rules, did not give floor to them express their concerns. They chanted slogan demanding release of former prime minister Imran Khan currently incarcerated in Adiala prison.
Without taking floor, they raised the matter of reserved seats not allotted to them by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The young lawmakers from treasury benches also enthusiastically welcomed the entry of their leaders including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. These lawmakers from both sides, ignored the requests by the Chair, to avoid raising slogans in the house and calmly administer oath.
A large number of supporters, sitting in the guest galleries, also tried to participate in the sloganeering match between the PML-N and Independent backed by PTI MPs, but the national assembly staff over the instructions of the Chair stopped them.
“All Members should formally become member first by administering oath,” asked the Speaker National Assembly to the members, before administering oath to all the members present in the House.
According to the rules and procedures members one-by-one formally signed the roll. Most of the lawmakers, at the Speaker’s podium, after signing the roll raised slogans in favour of their party. In a heavy sloganeering, when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was signing the roll, a mask with picture of Imran Khan was also thrown in the air. According to the formal announcement, the election for the speaker and his deputy will be held before noon today (Friday), and the pair will be administered oath the same day. The schedule for the Prime Minister’s election has also been announced. The Prime Minister’s election will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024.
Nomination papers for the Prime Minister’s position can be submitted on Saturday, March 2, 2024, by 2 PM. Nomination papers can be obtained from the Legislation Department of the National Assembly.
The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted until 3 PM on the same day. The Prime Minister’s election will be conducted through division. Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the joint candidate for the prime minister’s slot against PTI-backed Omar Ayub while Ayaz Sadiq will contest the speaker election against PTI-backed Amir Dogar. PPP lawmaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah will vie for the deputy speaker slot as a joint candidate of the PML-N and the PPP. According to the election schedule issued by the National Assembly secretariat, nomination papers for the office of the Prime Minister can be submitted by 1400hours on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Secretariat of the National Assembly on Thursday accepted the nomination papers from candidates contesting for the slots of National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq from the Pakistan Muslim League-N submitted his nomination papers for the Speaker of the National Assembly slot, while the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) nominated Amir Dogar for the same position.
For the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly slot, Ghulam Mustafa Shah from the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Junaid Akbar Khan from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) submitted their nomination papers. The proposers for Sardar Ayaz Sadiq included Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Abdul Aleem Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari. Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar’s nomination was proposed by Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Ali Muhammad, and Dr. Amjad Ali Khan. Ghulam Mustafa Shah’s nomination for Deputy Speaker was proposed by Muhammad Raza Hayat Hiraj and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani. Junaid Akbar’s nomination was proposed by Muhammad Sanaullah Khan Masti Khel, Muhammad Riaz Khan Fatiyana, and Mehr Ghulam Muhammad Lali. The election for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly is scheduled to take place on Friday.