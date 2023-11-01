LHC orders smog emergency declaration and crackdown on polluters

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the Commissioner Lahore to declare smog emergency in the provincial capital.

Justice Shahid Kareem issued the order while he was hearing the petitions filed to control the smog and the environmental pollution as well. Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other officers were also present during the proceedings.

During a dialogue with the commissioner, the judge said that you should be ashamed of due to the condition of the city being governed by you as a commissioner. The court directed the commissioner to declare smog emergency and seal the factories those are polluting the environment in Lahore.

The court also directed the commissioner to launch a crackdown against the vehicles those are polluting the environment by emitting smoke. The judge also asked the commissioner to execute the repair work of the underpasses in the night (after 12am).

The industrialists are polluting the environment in connivance with the police and the environment department officials as well and timely action is need of the hour to control smog, the court observed.

The judge also ordered the commissioner to launch a helpline, ensure cycling trend so that people can get bicycle on rent for some money. He said smog is the issue of entire Lahore rather me or your children.

Awareness sessions should be launched in the educational institutions and train children to call helpline in case they find smoke from the chimneys, the judge remarked.

The commissioner told the court that TEPA has been assigned the task of spray in Lahore.

The court adjourned the hearing till Nov 3.