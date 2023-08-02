China renews registration of 279 Pak seafood firms

BEIJING - The General Administration of Customs of the Peoples Republic of China (GACC) has renewed the registration of as many as 279 Pakistani seafood exporting companies enabling them to continue seafood exports to the Chinese markets, Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said on Tuesday. With the efforts of the Pakistani mission, the concerned authorities of China have renewed the registrations which were going to expire later this month, he told APP. As per official data, Pakistan’s seafood exports to China topped $166.56 million, an increase of 41% by the end of last year.

Ghulam Qadir expressed confidence that the seafood from Pakistan to China will continue to increase in the coming days. China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) helped many Pakistani products enter the Chinese market, and Pakistan’s seafood exports to China are increasing day-by-day due to this agreement. Now, many Pakistani seafood exporters enjoy zero-traffic duty on seafood items while they are getting more awareness about CPFTA, he added. Recently, we registered new species under the 2nd phase of CPFTA which helped increase exports to China and we are negotiating with GACC to add more species to our seafood export list under CPFTA, he added. Ghulam Qadir further said that many Pakistani seafood exporters want to increase collaboration with Chinese partners to enhance exports by using China’s latest technologies, techniques, and best practices in this field.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has already begun seafood export to China via land route through containerized cargo.

It is a major achievement of Pakistan using land routes to export its seafood to China. The seafood shipment took 10 days to reach China while such shipments normally take 28 days by sea route.

As the second largest consumer market in the world, China embraces more Pakistani high-quality goods exported to China.