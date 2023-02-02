Share:

LAHORE - The Government of Punjab has so far collected record tax revenue of over PKR 154 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government taxes/levies. This was stated during a progress review meeting chaired by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf. On this occasion, Faisal Yousaf remarked that e-Pay Punjab has been facilitating citizens massively by enabling them to pay their taxes online, on the move or from the comfort of their homes. The participants of the meeting were apprised that online transactions through e-Pay Punjab have crossed the mark of 26.8 million. It was further highlighted that the Punjab government has so far collected Rs 98 billion as Sales Tax, Rs 16 billion as Token Tax, Rs 6 billion as Traffic Challan, Rs 16 billion as Property Tax and over 360 million in lieu of e-Challan. E-Pay Punjab, developed by PITB in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and 1 Link, offers online payment of 26 taxes/levies for 11 different government departments across Punjab. It allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile phone banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid using Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, U-paisa and other microfinance banks.