Pakistan speedster Mohammad Irfan joined Asian Legends League inaugural edition

The World Sports Group on announced the launch of the inaugural edition Asian Legends League at a Press Conference.

The exciting T20 tournament will see teams comprising of legendary stars from five biggest Asian cricketing nations Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, compete in a thrilling tournament, taking place from March 13 to March 21, 2024.

The League Commissioner and former Indian cricketer Mr Chetan Sharma also announced the names of the five franchises along with their Icon Players for the season at the Press Conference. While former India all rounder Irfan Pathan became a part of the Indian Royals, former Pakistan speedsterMohammad Irfan entered his name in the fray for Pakistan Stars.

Sri Lanka Lions roped in former opening batsman Upul Tharanga, while former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan joined Afghanistan Pathans for the inaugural season. Mohammad Ashraful was on boarded by Bangladesh Tiger as their icon player.