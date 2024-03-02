PTI won't accept coalition governing on a stolen mandate, says Asad Qaiser

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will never accept a government with a stolen mandate, party leader Asad Qaiser asserted on Saturday.

The former National Assembly speaker, while interacting with a group of reporters, said that his party was striving for the supremacy of the constitution and law, and would gather all political parties against electoral malpractices.

Qaiser announced his party’s plans to go to the court of public against the theft of its mandate, regretting that the rigged elections had only stirred instability in the country. He also noted that the judiciary was not independent in the country either.

The PTI leader urged all state institutions to operate within their constitutional ambits, observing that as long as institutions did not work within their defined parameters, the country could not flourish.

Qaier vowed that his party would bring true democracy in the country.

About Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Achakzai's nomination by the PTI-SIC as candidate for the position of president of Pakistan, Qaiser said the move was meant to unite the whole Pakistan.

Echoing similar sentiments, PTI leader Barrister Gohar said that their rivals had lost in the court of public.