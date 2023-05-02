Share:

Noman Khan and Malik Haris qualified for the final of the Image 2nd Torsam Khan National Under-15 final after winning their respective semifinals at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi on Monday.

In the Under-15 boys first semifinal, Noman Khan faced tough resistance from Ahmed Rehan before winning the crucial encounter by 3-2 in 29 minutes with the score being 11/5, 11/9, 6/11, 6/11, 11/1. The second semifinal saw Malik Haris playing better squash and outpacing spirited Rayyan Bahadur 3-1 in 28 minutes with the score being 15/13, 12/10, 6/11, 11/6.

In the women's first semifinal, Mehwish beat Mahnoor Ali 3-1 in 17 minutes as the score was 11/6, 11/5, 11/5 while in the second semifinal, Roshna Mehboob beat Anum Aziz by 3-1 in 27 minutes as the score was 11/7, 11/8, 6/11, 13/11.

Meanwhile in the XtremLabs 2nd Torsam PSA Satellite Series 2023 semifinals, Zeeshan Zeb beat Abdullah Nawaz by 3-2 in 60 minutes with the score being 7/11, 11/4, 11/9, 6/11, 12/10 while M Ammad beat Usman Butt by 3-0 in 23 minutes with the score being 11/2, 11/5, 11/7. The finals of the Under-15, women and men categories will be played today (Tuesday).