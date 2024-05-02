Labour Day highlights labourers greatness

LAHORE - The International Labour Day highlights the greatness of labourers, their importance and key role of the working class in the national development. Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider expressed these views in a special message with regard to International Labour Day here on Wednesday. He added that without protecting the dignity and rights of the working class in the society, the dream of development and prosperity could not be fulfilled, arguing that the role of working class in prosperity is of key importance. The LESCO Chief said, “Today, we pay tribute to the immense sacrifices of those workers who sacrificed their lives tirelessly fighting for their rights. We also respect the invaluable contribution of the labourers who work day and night in the fields, factories and other places. They not only work hard to feed their families but are also the driving force behind the development of Pakistan.” Engineer Shahid Haider further said, “Labourers are our heroes who strengthen the economy.

He said that every year Labour Day gives an opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices and invaluable contributions of workers for the development and prosperity of the nations around the world. “We reiterate our commitment for protecting the labourers rights and for their collective good,” he resolved.