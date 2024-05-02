Thursday, May 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Labour Day highlights labourers greatness

Agencies
May 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The International Labour Day highlights the greatness of labourers, their importance and key role of the working class in the national development. Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider expressed these views in a special message with regard to International Labour Day here on Wednesday. He added that without protecting the dignity and rights of the working class in the society, the dream of development and prosperity could not be fulfilled, arguing that the role of working class in prosperity is of key importance. The LESCO Chief said, “Today, we pay tribute to the immense sacrifices of those workers who sacrificed their lives tirelessly fighting for their rights. We also respect the invaluable contribution of the labourers who work day and night in the fields, factories and other places. They not only work hard to feed their families but are also the driving force behind the development of Pakistan.” Engineer Shahid Haider further said, “Labourers are our heroes who strengthen the economy.

UNICEF warns of catastrophe if Israel attacks Rafah

He said that every year Labour Day gives an opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices and invaluable contributions of workers for the development and prosperity of the nations around the world. “We reiterate our commitment for protecting the labourers rights and for their collective good,” he resolved.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1714612733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024