Thursday, May 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, UK security dialogue on regional issues begins at NDU

ISLAMABAD: General Syed Asim Munir and General Sir Patrick Sanders addressed opening session of 6th Pakistan-UK Regional Stabilization Conference at National Defence University.–ISPR

Pakistan, UK security dialogue on regional issues begins at NDU
Our Staff Reporter
May 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

General Syed Asim Munir, General Sir Patrick Sanders discuss measures to further elevate bilateral defence relations  30-member UK delegation visiting Islamabad to attend 6th Pakistan-UK Regional Stabilization Conference at NDU: ISPR.

ISLAMABAD  -   Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) and CGS UK Army General Sir Patrick Sanders addressed the opening session of 6th Pakistan-UK Regional Stabilization Conference at National Defence University, Islamabad on 30th April 2024. General Sir Roland Walker, designate CGS UK Army also attended the session.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, Pakistan-UK Stabilization Conference is the flagship defence and security dialogue between the two countries, held alternately in Pakistan and UK, bringing together a formidable corpus of subject matter experts in diverse domains including diplomats, defence officials, intellectuals and civil society representatives.

UNICEF warns of catastrophe if Israel attacks Rafah

In connection with this conference, a 30-member UK delegation, is visiting Pakistan from 29 April to 3 May 2024, led by Major General Tom Bateman, Standing Joint Force Commander. During the Conference, delegations from both sides will exchange perspectives on global and regional environment and its impact on national security, and, regional peace and stability.

This year, the scope of discussion has been expanded from bilateral to regional issues and defence officials of both countries from the region are also participating in the conference.

Separately, COAS also held a meeting with CGS and designate CGS UK Army. Both sides discussed matter of professional interest and measures to further elevate bilateral defence relations. COAS thanked General Patrick Sanders for his services in enhancing bilateral military ties and felicitated General Roland Walker on his nomination as the next CGS of UK Army.

JI Emir demands immediate release of detained famers

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1714612733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024