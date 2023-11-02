Process to round up illegal foreigners begins today as deadline ends

Law enforcement agencies launch major crackdown against illegal foreigners in all provinces nThousands of illegal foreigners shifted to camps n 140,000 unregistered Afghans voluntarily have returned home nHelpline activated for complaints regarding deportation of foreign nationals staying illegally.

ISLAMABAD/KHYBER - The government Wednesday launched countrywide operation to expel all undocumented illegal immigrants, mostly Afghan nationals, from Pakistan after the deadline to voluntarily leave the country for such individuals lapsed. “From today, the process to round up illegal immigrants living in Pakistan and their onward deportation to their respective countries has begun,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. It added that the voluntary return of illegal foreigners to their countries would continue at the same time and would be encouraged. Some reports coming from provinces suggest that the law enforcement agencies will start a major crackdown against illegal foreigners from today (Thursday). According to the statistic shared by the interior ministry, as many 140,322 illegal foreigners have returned to their countries voluntarily so far after the caretaker federal government, last month, gave an ultimatum to all such people to leave Pakistan by October 31 to avoid arrest and deportation.

The ministry also announced the establishment of a helpline at its premises to report about illegal immigrants living anywhere in the country.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti said that the law enforcement agencies would deal with all the illegal foreigners with respect and there would be no manhandling to anyone. He also said that all facilities including food and medicines would be provided to them at the holding centres (deportation centers) before their deportation to their respective countries. Meanwhile, the caretaker federal government has fully empowered the provincial government to round up and bring illegal immigrants to the holding centres where they would be kept temporarily.

The federal government has invoked the Foreigners Act, 1946 for the first time in the country’s history for smooth deportation of all illegal foreigners. The Ministry of Interior has formally issued a notification invoking Section 3 of the Act for such purpose, the official sources informed The Nation.

It has also issued directions to the provinces for a decisive action against illegal immigrants as all law enforcement agencies would be bound to deport such individuals to their respective countries under the Foreigners Act. “Federal Government may by order make provision either generally or with respect to all foreigners or with respect to any particular foreigner or any prescribed class or description of foreigner, for prohibiting, regulating or restricting the entry of foreigners into Pakistan or their departure there from or their presence or continued presence therein,” reads Section 3 (1) of the Foreigners Act.

After expiry of the deadline for illegal immigrants, verification and data collection process of repatriated Afghan families commenced here in holding center, Hamza Baba Square, Landi Kotal on Wednesday.

It is to mention here that till October 31, approximately 1,00,485 persons (men, women and children) or 5265 Afghan families returned back to their home country Afghanistan only via Torkham border. The government has established desks of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Custom department, Afghan Commissionarate, security forces and other related departments to facilitate the home return Afghanis.

On Wednesday 1st November, hundreds of unlawful Afghani families arrived at the holding center, Landi Kotal where the authoritys’ conducted verification of these families.

According to official, following the verification and data collection process, the immigrants will be transported in the flying coaches provided by the government upto zero point to cross the border to their motherland, Afghanistan.