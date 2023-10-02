“Qin Shi Huang’s quest for immortality and

the construction of the Terracotta Army showcase his grand vision for the afterlife.”

–Sima Qian

The Qin Dynasty, one of China’s earliest imperial dynasties, left a lasting impact on Chinese history and culture. Spanning from 221 to 206 BC, the Qin Dynasty is best known for the construction of the Great Wall of China and the Terracotta Army. Under Emperor Qin Shi Huang, the dynasty brought about significant administrative, legal, and architectural reforms, setting the foundation for a unified China. The achievements and legacy of the Qin Dynasty continue to shape China’s cultural identity.