Gaza fighting rages as Israel kills Hamas deputy leader in Lebanon

TEL AVIV/GAZA - Hamas’s deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was mar­tyred in an Israeli strike in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on Tuesday evening, officials with Hamas and the Lebanese group Hezbollah said.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the blast was carried out by an Israeli drone.

The explosion shook the Leb­anese capital’s southern sub­urbs, which are a stronghold of Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas. The explosion caused a fire on Hadi Nasrallah Street, south of Beirut. Six people in total were reported killed in the ex­plosion, a precision strike on a third-floor apartment said to serve as a Hamas office. Un­confirmed reports said two of the dead were Hamas figures who reported to Arouri.

Israeli forces battled Hamas militants amid the ruins of the heavily-bombed Gaza Strip on Tuesday as the war raging for almost three months piled new miser­ies on Palestinians in the be­sieged territory.

The Israeli army said sol­diers had killed “dozens of terrorists”, including some carrying explosives, raided a weapons storage compound in the southern city of Khan Yunis, and discovered long-range rocket launchers.

In Gaza, where UN agen­cies have voiced alarm over a spiralling humanitarian cri­sis, 2.4 million Palestinians remained under siege and bombardment, most of them displaced and many huddling in shelters and tents amid dire food shortages.

“Living conditions... are just hopeless,” said 43-year-old Mostafa Shennar, who fled Gaza City, now a largely dev­astated urban combat zone, and has been living in the crowded southern border town of Rafah.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and warned the war raging since the October 7 at­tack may continue “through­out 2024”, as efforts toward a new ceasefire have so far yielded no results. The war broke out when Gaza’s rulers Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7 which resulted in around 1,140 deaths in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

The Islamist militant group also took around 250 hostag­es, more than half of whom remain in captivity, according to Israeli figures. Their fam­ilies fear for their lives amid the fighting and bombard­ment. Israel, after suffering the worst attack in its history, has launched a withering of­fensive that has killed at least 22,185 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

The Israeli army says 173 of its soldiers have been killed inside Gaza in the bat­tle against Hamas, which is blacklisted as a terrorist or­ganisation by the European Union and the United States.

The military said Tuesday it was investigating a soldier suspected of shooting dead a Palestinian captured in the Gaza Strip.

“The terrorist was hand­ed over to the supervision of a soldier, who, under suspi­cion, allegedly shot him, re­sulting in his death,” the army said of the Sunday incident.

Throughout its bloodiest ever Gaza war, Israel has had the backing of its keystone ally the United States, which has however also urged greater restraint to spare ci­vilian lives. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s gov­ernment, which includes far-right and hardline nationalist groups, has said repeated­ly it will keep fighting until Hamas is destroyed.

As 2024 started, a long-run­ning political dispute flared again after setting off mass street protests last year against what is considered the most right-wing govern­ment in Israeli history.

The Supreme Court over­ruled a key plank of a judicial reform package that Netanya­hu has defended as rebalanc­ing the powers of politicians and judges, but which pro­testers have labelled a threat to Israel’s liberal democracy. The setback on the so-called reasonableness clause dealt a political blow to the wartime government already under fire over the intelligence fail­ure leading up to October 7.

The army said Monday it would soon rotate out some of the more than 300,000 reserv­ists called up after October 7, in part to prepare them for many more months of war ahead. It said reservists from two bri­gades, which have some 4,000 troops each, will start return­ing home this week. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also said some residents “will soon be able to return home” to towns and villages near Gaza that were attacked by Hamas and then evacuated.

The government has so far refused to specify its plans for post-war Gaza and how it will be rebuilt and governed.

US news outlet Axios, citing unnamed Israeli sources, said Hamas had presented Isra­el with a proposal on Sunday for a new hostage exchange deal via Qatari and Egyptian mediators. The official told Axios the proposal had been deemed unacceptable by the Israeli war cabinet, but sug­gested progress could be made towards a more amena­ble plan in future.

Violence has also surged in the occupied West Bank, where at least 321 Palestin­ians have been killed by Is­raeli troops and settlers since the Gaza war began, accord­ing to the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry.

In the latest clash Tues­day, Israeli forces killed four Palestinians, the ministry said. The army said it had shot dead four militants in a “counter-terrorism” opera­tion that also left one soldier wounded. Separately, troops “neutralised” a Palestinian militant who fired at them in the town of Qalqilya, the army said without elaborat­ing. Recent months have also seen almost daily exchang­es of fire on the border with Lebanon between the army and Iran-backed groups, par­ticularly Hezbollah.

Israel has also hit targets in Syria and launched strikes near Damascus overnight causing “some material dam­age”, state news agency SANA reported. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Hu­man Rights said air strikes had hit a Syrian artillery company where “members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah are also present”.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels have also launched at­tacks at Israel and at cargo ships in the Red Sea, where the US military has assem­bled a multinational task­force to protect the vital shipping lane. The Pentagon said Monday it would soon withdraw the aircraft carri­er USS Gerald R. Ford which has been deployed near Leb­anon since shortly after the outbreak of the war. But it vowed to “retain extensive capability” in the Mediter­ranean and across the Mid­dle East, including the carri­er USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, “to deter any state or non-state actor from escalating this crisis beyond Gaza”.