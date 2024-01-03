New Zealand confirm squad for Pakistan T20Is

Fast bowler Matt Henry has been added to New Zealand's T20I squad to take on Pakistan following a break due to a hamstring injury.

Having been sidelined during the Cricket World Cup 2023, Henry is now gearing up for his comeback in domestic cricket this Friday before joining the 13-player New Zealand squad for the five-match series commencing on 12th January.

The 32-year-old joins skipper Kane Williamson and left-hand batter Devon Conway, both making their return after sitting out during the Bangladesh leg of their home summer.

Williamson will be absent for the third T20I of the series to manage a persistent knee issue that has troubled him for the past year. Uncapped player Josh Clarkson has been brought in as cover for the match, and Mitchell Santner will step up as captain. Rachin Ravindra will be on the sidelines, while Lockie Ferguson is poised to rejoin the squad towards the end of the series.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has emphasized the Pakistan series with a T20 World Cup around the corner.

“With just three T20I series left before the T20 World Cup, all matches are vitally important for our preparation.

“Starting the series off at Eden Park (Auckland) on a Friday night will be a great occasion and one I know the team will relish."

Ben Sears has been included for the opening two matches to accomodate for Ferguson, while Kyle Jamieson and Michael Bracewell sit out, recovering from hamstring and achilles injury respectively. Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham were unavailable for selection.

The New Zealand T20I squad for Pakistan will meet in Auckland on 9 January.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c) (matches 1, 2, 4 and 5), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson (match 3 only), Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson (matches 3, 4 and 5), Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears (matches 1 and 2), Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Tour Itinerary

1st T20I – January 12, Eden Park, Auckland

2nd T20I – January 14, Seddon Park, Hamilton

3rd T20I – January 17, University Oval, Dunedin

4th T20I – January 19, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

5th T20I – January 21, Hagley Oval, Christchurch