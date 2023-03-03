Share:

MULTAN - Multan Police have launched “Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS)”, a mobile application, enabling officials to submit their application for transfer, leave and other matters without visiting the concerned offices. The personal data of each police official has been added to the application making all related data available to the concerned officials.

The police officials said that, initially, 12 features have been introduced in the application including personal profile, welfare, martyrs, punishment/appeals, promotion, rewards, salary/allowance, pension, retirement, transfer/ posting, leave and training. The families of police martyrs could also get benefits through the application including martyr claims, scholarships, dowry funds, medical charges and others.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana has directed all officials of the department to use this application and there was no need to visit offices. He said that all issues of the police officials would be resolved through the application. He said that the concerned officers have been directed to ensure quick action on the application received through the HRMIS and resolved the issues of the officials at the earliest. DISGRUNTLED HUSBAND ATTEMPTS SUICIDE A man tried to commit suicide after involving a scuffle with his wife.

Identified as Ghulam Yaseen, 32, had a fight with his wife over a domestic issue. It caused him very depressed and he tried to end his life by consuming toxic spray. As a result, his condition deteriorated sharply. The households shifted him to Civil Hospital Shujabad in critical condition. Police reached the spot and started an investigation. FIVE PARKING STANDS SEALED, CONTRACTORS BOOKED District administration sealed five illegal parking stands and registered FIRs against the contractors during a crackdown launched across the district here on Thursday. In line with special directives of the Multan division Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak, the Metropolitan Corporation under the supervision of Inspector Enforcement Javed Anwar launched a crackdown against illegal parking stands.

The team sealed five parking stands set up at Nandla Chowk, Chungi No 1, Couple Marriage Hall, Pull Wasil and Pull Bararan. The team also registered FIRs against the contractors of these illegal parking stands. Speaking on the occasion, Enforcement Inspector Javed Anwar said that the commissioner has directed a zero-tolerance policy against illegal parking stands adding that the crackdown would continue on daily basis without any discrimination.