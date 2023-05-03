PAC summons registrar SC for audit from 2010-2021

The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has called for the registrar of the Supreme Court to appear before the committee on May 16 regarding the matter of audit of the Supreme Court.

Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan stated that the committee had decided to conduct an audit of the Supreme Court from 2010-11 to 2020-21. As part of this audit, the registrar of the Supreme Court has been called to appear before the committee.

During the meeting, the chairman asked the auditor general to present a comparative observation report on the salaries and privileges received by the president, prime minister, federal ministers, members of parliament, and chief justice.

Mr. Khan further stated that if the registrar does not appear before the committee, then warrants will be issued.

In response, committee member Dr. Malik Mukhtar raised concerns that the court would order a stay on those warrants. However, Mr. Khan assured the committee that he will call the registrar again if the court orders a stay on the warrants.