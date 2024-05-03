Those violating constitutional speech limits should not blame others, says Army Chief

General Syed Asim Munir says we are well aware of our constitutional limits: Army Chief Silence of the entire world about ongoing Indian aggression in Kashmir valley cannot suppress voice of freedom there Indiscriminate killings in Gaza is proof that violence is increasing in the world.

ISLAMABAD/RISALPUR - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday said that the Pak Army is well aware of its constitutional limits and expects others to uphold the Constitution.

Addressing the passing out parade of graduating cadets at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur as the chief guest, COAS said, “We are well aware of our constitutional limits and expect others to uphold the Constitution.”

“Article 19 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan clearly defines the limits of freedom of speech and expression of opinion,” the army chief said. “Those, who flout the clear restrictions imposed on freedom of expression in the Constitution, cannot point fingers at others.”

The graduation ceremony of 149th GD (P), 95th Engg, 105th Air Defence, 25th A&SD, 8th Log and 131st Combat Support Courses was held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was also present on this occasion.

Upon his arrival at the Academy, the Chief Guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

A total of 144 Aviation Cadets, 1 Gentleman Cadet and 4 Naval Cadets graduated during the ceremony. The Chief Guest awarded trophies to the distinction holders.

Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Flying Training was received by Aviation Cadet Squadron Under Officer Muhammad Junaid Malik. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for the overall best performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Sargent Faseeh Abbas.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the overall best performance in the Air Defence Course was received by Aviation Cadet Habib Ur Rehman. Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the overall best performance in Admin & Special Duties Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Muhammad Arsalan Shakeel.

Asghar Khan Trophy for the overall best performance in Combat Support Course was received by Aviation Cadet Khushhal Khan. Chief of the Air staff Trophy for best performance in Engineering discipline was awarded to Pakistan Naval Cadet Sargent Amanullah.

While addressing the graduating cadets, COAS congratulated the graduating cadets and their families. COAS while applauding role of PAF for the defence of Pakistan, highlighted that PAF has always met the expectations of the nation by displaying professionalism and utmost valour.

The graduation ceremony was followed by an aerial display by an array of fighter aircraft and aerobatics.

The graduation parade was witnessed by high ranking military and civilian dignitaries as well as parents of the graduating cadets.

Addressing the cadets, COAS also maintained that a country is at the mercy of any aggressor without a strong air force. He added that the PAF patrolled the airspace in all kinds of difficulties with unparalleled bravery and professionalism, and February 2019 is a great example for all of us.

Praising the cadets, the army chief said that they are the centre of the nation’s hopes, the guardian of the skies and the guarantor of regional unity. He added that the military expects that the cadets will lead a life adorned with the virtues of character, courage and competence.

General Asim expressed confidence that the cadets will never hesitate to sacrifice for the defence, honour and dignity of the motherland.

He said that the military leadership expects them to always uphold the nation’s best spirit, professionalism and the eternal tradition of bravery. Commenting on regional peace and security, the army chief said that the arms race will also disturb the balance of power in our region.

Speaking about the prevailing situation in Palestine, the army chief said the war in Gaza is the latest example of the suffering that wars can bring. He said the indiscriminate killing of elderly people, women and children in Gaza is proof that violence is increasing in the world.

Addressing the Kashmir issue, General Asim said India has illegally occupied Kashmir and the silence of the entire world about the ongoing Indian aggression in the valley cannot suppress the voice of freedom there. Sharing Pakistan’s commitment towards the cause, he aid we will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers.

“Always remember that the truth is powerful while falsehood can never be powerful,” Gen Munir stated. “Be like Rashid Minhas, Sarfraz Rafiqui and M.M. Alam who presented their services and lives for the protection of the homeland’s dignity,” he added.

“Remain committed to the responsibility being given to you and remain loyal to the state of Pakistan,” the COAS said. “Specific technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics and quantum computing, are changing the use of air power as well as expanding its scope,” he noted.