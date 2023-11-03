PEC presides meeting to review LG by-polls preparations

KARACHI-Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan held a meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner Karachi South on Thursday to review arrangements and preparations for local body by-elections scheduled on November 5. The meeting was attended by DC South Capt (R) Altaf Hussain Sario, Assistant Commissioners, Police Officials and other relevant participants.

Chauhan directed the officials to ensure the implementation of the security plan, installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations, and a transportation plan for the deployment of officials during the election. He also discussed other important agendas related to the by-elections.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Society of Robotic Surgeons and SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) are jointly organizing a seminar on Saturday to explore new avenues for achieving more success in the world of robotic surgery. The seminar also intends to apprise the medical profession abreast with the latest cutting-edge technology and extend its benefit to those who need it, said a statement on Thursday. The moot is expecting the attendance of some eminent robotic surgeons from many parts of the world including UK, Australia, India, and the host country. Robotic surgery is the latest technology that has ushered in the world of surgical sciences with rapid popularity due to several advantages it holds in its fold