PSX witnesses historic single-day gain of around 6pc, expands by 2,446 points

ISLAMABAD-Bullish trend dominated at the 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as it witnessed historic single-day gain of 2,446 points on Monday, a positive change of 5.90 percent, closing at 43,899.01 points against 41,452.69 points the previous trading day.

Following the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a total of 381,904,794 shares were traded during the day as compared to 234,748,468 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.647 billion against Rs7.476 billion on the last trading day. As many as 357 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 315 of them recorded gains and 36 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 6 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 54,999,792 shares at Rs1.23 per share; K-Electric Ltd with 30,596,397 shares at Rs1.96 per share and Cnergyico PK with 22,447,095 shares at Rs3.18 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs152.50 per share price, closing at Rs6,600.00, whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palm with an Rs76.90 rise in its per share price to Rs1,199.72. Pak Engineering witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs24.34 per share closing at Rs300.21, followed by ZIL Limited with Rs22.50 decline to close at Rs277.50.