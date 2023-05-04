CM Mohsin for strict action against responsible persons

Police intrusion into Ch Shujaat residence.

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday visited the Lahore residence of senior politician and head of PML-Q Ch Shujaat Hussain and expressed his regret over the re­cent incident of ransacking his house. During the visit, the CM asked about the well-being of Federal Minister Salik Hussain who was injured when police forcibly entered Ch Shujaat’s residence in search of Ch Parvez Elahi wanted in a corruption case. The chief secretary, IG Po­lice, and CCPO Lahore also ac­companied the chief minister and explained their position about the incident. Mohsin Naq­vi, also a close relative of Ch Shu­jaat Hussain, obtained details of the unfortunate happening from Salik Hussain and Shafay Hus­sain and expressed his regret over the incident. He stated: “I was in Saudi Arabia for Umrah and returned to Lahore this morning. As soon as I received the information, I obtained de­tails and ordered an inquiry. The responsible persons will be identified during the investi­gation, and strict action will be taken without discrimination.” The chief minister emphasized that the law is equal for every­one, and those responsible for throwing petrol bombs and stones, which were aimed at the police by Parvez Elahi’s work­ers, will be held accountable. He added that no one is allowed to attack the police or take the law into their own hands. Ch Shujat Hussain expressed his gratitude to Mohsin Naqvi for visiting his residence.

CM INSPECTS EXPANSION WORK AT HAZRAT BIBI PAKDAMAN’S SHRINE OUR STAFF REPORTER

Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday paid a visit to Hazrat Bibi Pak­daman’s shrine where he also offered his prayers. During his visit, the CM inspected the on­going expansion and upgrade project and issued instructions to the relevant authorities for its prompt completion. The CM directed the Secretary C&W to ensure the project is com­pleted before Muharram and to provide additional facilities to the visitors. He emphasized the need for expediting the con­struction work on the dome by working day and night. He also stated that the completion of the project will result in better facilities for the visitors. The Secretary C&W briefed the CM on the project’s progress while the renowned architect Nayar Ali Dada briefed him on the up­grade and Islamic construction style of the shrine. Provincial Minister Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Minister of Information Amir Mir, Secretary Auqaf, Commis­sioner & DC Lahore, CCPO La­hore, and others also accompa­nied the Chief Minister.