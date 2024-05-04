Meeting reviews progress on Mardan uplift project

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Arshad Ayub and Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru chaired a meeting here on Friday to discuss ongoing progress on ‘City Improvement Project Mardan.’

The meeting was also attended by members of the KP Assembly, including Shafi Jan, Mian Umar Kakakhel, and Mian Iftikhar, Local Government Department Secretary, Special Secretary, Director General, WSSP officials from Mardan district, and representatives from the Asian Development Bank, including Director Omer Ali.

During the meeting, the secretary provided a detailed briefing on the progress of the “City Improvement Project Mardan” under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project. He explained ongoing construction work in detail and future projects which would be included in the Mardan Master Plan.

KP Minister Arshad Ayub directed the relevant officials to ensure timely completion of the Mardan City Improvement Project, emphasising that no delays should be tolerated.

On the occasion, Minister for Food Shah Toru highlighted the benefits of the project, stating that it will not only address water logging issues in Mardan but also meet modern demands. He further emphasised that the project will significantly reduce the risks of flooding and contributes to the beautification and cleanliness of urban areas, ultimately leading to positive health impacts for citizens.