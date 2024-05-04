Tourist Tragedy

Tragedy struck two nights ago when a private touring bus overturned on its way to Gilgit, leading to the loss of at least 20 lives, with 21 others injured. The serene beauty of the northern areas of Pakistan has long attracted travellers seeking respite, but the treacherous terrain and roads pose a significant risk to travellers, and this cannot be taken lightly any longer.

Any small mistake in these mountainous regions can lead to catastrophic consequences, especially because most people travel to these areas in large groups. The allure of cost-cutting measures by hiring inexperienced drivers or neglecting the maintenance of vehicles greatly exacerbates the risks of travel; combine this with sharp turns and over-speeding by drivers, and the end result is such tragedies. Driving through these roads has always been hazardous, but barring the possibility of any landslides or natural disasters, the responsibility for such tragedies will always fall on travel companies and the drivers they hire, for taking completely unnecessary risks.

The ramifications here also extend beyond the immediate loss of lives and injuries. Over 70% of the local population in these areas relies on tourism for their livelihoods, and such incidents deal a severe blow to the entire community of the north. Accidents like these dissuade potential tourists and tarnish the image of these regions as being completely unsafe for travel. It is up to the KP, GB, and AJK governments to address the systemic issues that plague the tourism industry in the area and implement stringent regulations to ensure that travel companies follow a certain standard of safety and quality before they can legally arrange tours. Even something as simple as providing qualified and screened drivers to private companies can go a long way in ensuring that such an incident does not occur again.

Regardless, tourism holds immense potential for us as a nation. Our northern areas are among the most breathtaking sites in the world, and hundreds of foreign visitors contribute to the local economy by travelling to these areas.

The state must now invest in the improvement of infrastructure and safety in these regions. This way we can kill two birds with one stone – mitigate the risks, and allow our tourism sector to thrive. We must use this tragedy as a catalyst for change, and foster an environment where we can showcase the unparalleled beauty of our northern landscapes to the world.