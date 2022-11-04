Share:

The police on Friday lodged cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf protesters in two police stations of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Reportedly, the PTI protesters were booked for staging protests against the gun attack on their leader Imran Khan in Wazirabad yesterday evening.

The FIRs were registered in Police Station I-9 and Women Police Station in the federal capital.

Police also arrested a PTI male and two female protesters.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of assassination attempt on Imran’s life, the Islamabad administration has beefed up security of the federal capital.

Anticipating protests by the PTI supporters, the administration has sealed all routes leading to the D Chowk. However, Sareena Chowk and Margallah Road are open for traffic.

The contingents of Islamabad police, Rangers and Sindh police have been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the city.

In its tweet posted today, the Islamabad police informed: “Red Zone Entry/Exit is closed for traffic from Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk.

Alternatively, Margallah Road, Ayub Chowk and Serena Chowk can be used.

All other roads of Islamabad are all clear for traffic.”