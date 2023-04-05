Share:

ISLAMABAD-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, taking strong exception to tax evasion by cigarette producers, has directed the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to prevent tax evasion in the cigarette industry.

Chairing a review meeting in Islamabad Tuesday, the Prime Minister directed to install an automatic track and trace system within two weeks in all cigarette factories across the country. The Prime Minister directed that all law enforcement agencies should cooperate with FBR to prevent smuggling and illegal import of cigarettes.

He said installation of automatic track and trace systems should also be ensured in all major sectors of the country. The Prime Minister sought an inquiry report about the elements involved in creating hindrances for installation of automatic track and trace system at sugar mills.

The Prime Minister directed that the services of internationally renowned institutions should be taken to install track and trace systems equipped with modern technology in all the poor sectors of the economy. He said this initiative will improve the documentation of the country’s economy and increase the country’s income. The Prime Minister directed to make positive progress on these measures and submit a report in the next two weeks. The meeting was informed in detail about track and trace system in cigarette factories. The meeting was told that at present, track and trace system had been installed in most of the factories in the country, while the installation process was underway in the rest. Negotiations for its installation at factories in AJK have entered the final stages.