Fabio Fognini ousts No 1 seed in Morocco

MARRAKECH - Italian qualifier Fabio Fognini bounced back from a rough second set to stun top-seeded Serbian Laslo Djere 7-6 (1), 2-6, 6-4 on Wednesday in the sec­ond round of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Mar­rakech, Morocco.

Djere took the sec­ond set with ease after jumping out to a 4-0 lead, and the momen­tum carried over into the third.

Fognini found him­self in a 4-2 hole, but he proceeded to win the final four games of the set, clinching the victory on his sixth match point.

Fognini was one of three Italians to ad­vance on Wednesday, with No. 4 seed Loren­zo Sonego defeating Sumit Nagal of India 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Mat­teo Berrettini downing Spain’s Jaume Munar 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

However, eighth-seeded Italian Fla­vio Cobolli stumbled to a 6-1, 7-6 (5) loss against Russia’s Pavel Kotov. Kotov will face Fognini, and Berrettini will play Sonego in the quarterfinals.

Spanish qualifier Pab­lo Llamas Ruiz cruised to a 6-4, 6-3 sweep of No. 8 seed Dominik Ko­epfer of Germany in the first round at Estoril, Portugal.

Llamas Ruiz saved 6 of 8 break points and capitalized on five double faults from Koepfer to set up a second-round meeting with lucky loser and countryman David Jor­da Sanchis, a 7-6 (4), 6-1 winner over Portu­guese qualifier Jaime Faria.

France’s Arthur Fils and Gael Monfils, the No. 5 and No. 7 seeds, respectively, both warded off upsets against wild cards hail­ing from Portugal. Fils beat Joao Sousa, while Monfils knocked off Henrique Rocha.

Other winners Wednesday included Botic Van De Zand­schulp of the Nether­lands, British qualifier Jan Choinski, Hunga­ry’s Marton Fucsovics, Cristian Garin of Chile and Spaniard Pedro Martinez.