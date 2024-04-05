Women MPs, AF suggest high taxes to control tobacco usage

ISLAMABAD - Expressing its grave concern over the health costs and revenue losses to the national kitty due to the rising ratio of tobacco consumption and related tax evasion, the Aurat Foundation has advocated for a 26 percent FED increase on cigarettes instead of burdening the public by imposing GST on petroleum.
Speaking at an Iftar-dinner for the newly elected MNAs, Executive Director, Aurat Foundation, Naeem Ahmed Mirza, here on Thursday, called the federal government for a Tobacco Tax Hike in 2024 to increase the budget deficit and save lives of tobacco users.
A number of women parliamentarians from various political parties participated in the dinner.
Naeem Mirza said that the The Aurat Foundation proposed that 26.6% FED increase in 2024 could recoup 19.8% of the costs, narrowing the gap between health burdens and tax revenues.
He also said that by reducing tobacco consumption through higher taxes, the economic burden associated with tobacco-related human diseases is lowered.
He said that the Aurat Foundation has recently joined the campaign for tobacco-free kids to strengthen monitoring and accountability mechanisms, improve public health, and enhance the overall well-being of the Pakistani young population.
While briefing the MNAs, Country Advisor of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Anees Ahmed informed that following a substantial increase in 2022-23, the FED share in retail prices reached 48 percent and 68 percent for low and high tiers, respectively. However, the leveling off the FED share in 2023-24, due to the absence of rate adjustments, could adversely affect revenue and public health efforts.
MNAs Naima Kanwal, Shazia Sobia, Naeema Kishwar Khan, Minority MNA from Thar Neelam Sahiba, Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, Mahjabeen Abbasi also spoke and expressed their support for anti-tobacco campaign and child-friendly legislation in the parliament.
Zeb Jaffar MNA voiced her full support for increasing taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products and offered all-out support for the rights of the child in and out of the parliament.
MNA Sahar Kamran said that she has been struggling for the rights of children ever since she was a member of the Senate of Pakistan and shall be pleased to keep her mission of child rights legislation in the parliament.