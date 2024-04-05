Women MPs, AF suggest high taxes to control tobacco usage

ISLAMABAD - Expressing its grave concern over the health costs and revenue losses to the na­tional kitty due to the rising ratio of tobacco consumption and relat­ed tax evasion, the Aurat Founda­tion has advocated for a 26 per­cent FED increase on cigarettes instead of burdening the public by imposing GST on petroleum.

Speaking at an Iftar-dinner for the newly elected MNAs, Execu­tive Director, Aurat Foundation, Naeem Ahmed Mirza, here on Thursday, called the federal gov­ernment for a Tobacco Tax Hike in 2024 to increase the budget defi­cit and save lives of tobacco users.

A number of women parliamen­tarians from various political par­ties participated in the dinner.

Naeem Mirza said that the The Aurat Foundation proposed that 26.6% FED increase in 2024 could recoup 19.8% of the costs, nar­rowing the gap between health burdens and tax revenues.

He also said that by reducing to­bacco consumption through high­er taxes, the economic burden as­sociated with tobacco-related human diseases is lowered.

He said that the Aurat Founda­tion has recently joined the cam­paign for tobacco-free kids to strengthen monitoring and ac­countability mechanisms, im­prove public health, and enhance the overall well-being of the Paki­stani young population.

While briefing the MNAs, Coun­try Advisor of Campaign for To­bacco-Free Kids Anees Ahmed informed that following a sub­stantial increase in 2022-23, the FED share in retail prices reached 48 percent and 68 percent for low and high tiers, respectively. However, the leveling off the FED share in 2023-24, due to the ab­sence of rate adjustments, could adversely affect revenue and pub­lic health efforts.

MNAs Naima Kanwal, Shazia So­bia, Naeema Kishwar Khan, Mi­nority MNA from Thar Neelam Sahiba, Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, Mahjabeen Abbasi also spoke and expressed their support for anti-to­bacco campaign and child-friendly legislation in the parliament.

Zeb Jaffar MNA voiced her full support for increasing taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco prod­ucts and offered all-out support for the rights of the child in and out of the parliament.

MNA Sahar Kamran said that she has been struggling for the rights of children ever since she was a member of the Senate of Pakistan and shall be pleased to keep her mission of child rights legislation in the parliament.