Coalition parties oppose delaying general elections

PM Shehbaz Sharif asked to decide name of caretaker PM in consultation with opposition leader n Council of Common Interests meets today to discuss issue of results of population census.
ISLAMABAD - The leaders of coalition parties Friday empowered Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appoint caretaker Prime Minister. This decision was taken during meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement chaired by Prime Minister first time in the virtual format. Official sources said that during the meeting the name of the caretaker prime minister, the results of the new population census, local government elections and the date for the dissolution of assemblies came under discussion.
Sources said that PDM leaders agreed that general elections should be held in time and should not be delayed without any reason. However, it was agreed among all leaders and prime minister that the issue of results of the population census would be placed before council of common interest. The meeting decided to defer the issue of local government elections to the caretaker government.
The meeting decided that the prime minister may finalise the name of the caretaker prime minister in consultation with the opposition in the Parliament. Sources said from Balochistan Justice retired Shakeel Baloch's name was recommended as caretaker prime minister. Former governor Sindh Dr Ishratul Ibad's name was also proposed as caretaker PM. However, MQM Pakistan didn't support him and sought more time from prime minister on the name of the care taker PM. Speaking in the meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz asked allied parties leaders to furnish him the names of the caretaker government by Friday night. Mohsin Dawar MNA also suggested two names as care taker prime minister. On the other hand, PML-N consultative committee has finalized its 5 names for the caretaker prime minister and has sent it to Nawaz Shareef in London for approval.
Pakistan Peoples Party committee has also finalised the names and send it to the prime minister. PPP senior Leader Qamaruz Zaman Kaira met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and conveyed him the message of Asif Ali Zardari.
Meanwhile Prime Minister Shehbaz shareef convened the meeting of council of common interest today at the PM office. On the other hand the date of the farewell group photo of the members of the National Assembly has been changed from 8th August to 9th August. Sources said soon after the last farewell photograph of the members of the national Assembly the summary to dissolve the National assembly would be sent to the president and president is expected to accord his consent on the summary on 11th of August.
Pakistan People’s Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari has opposed a technocrat as a caretaker Prime Minister and is insisting for a political person for the interim top slot. PPP sources told The Nation that while the political parties were discussing dozens of names, Zardari was pushing for nominating some well known political personality to oversee the general elections. “No name is final yet but the list includes technocrat people, politicians, former officials and former members of judiciary,” said a PPP leader. He added: “At this point, Zardari wants the list to be shortlisted to politicians only. He is not backing any special person right now. Zardari also wants polls on time.” The outgoing National Assembly has approved legislation giving additional powers to caretaker governments, enabling them to make crucial decisions and engage with international institutions before upcoming general elections. The move followed amendments introduced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to the Election Act, which raised concerns from the PPP. However, the government managed to address the concerns and pass the legislation with the support of its allies. The legislation allows caretaker governments to address urgent matters, including existing projects with international institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Meanwhile, consultations are ongoing to finalise the caretaker prime minister appointment and other matters related to the government’s term nearing its end.