The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 700 on Monday and was traded at Rs 164,200 against its sale at Rs 163,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 601 and was sold at Rs 140,604 compared to Rs 140,175 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 128,886 against its sale at Rs 128,494, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1780 and Rs1526.06 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US $4 and was traded at US $1,794, the association reported.