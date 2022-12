Share:

RAWALPINDI - The funeral prayer of the Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Parliamen­tarian Begum Najma Hameed was offered here at Aqsa Park, in the Sattelite town area, on Sunday. The former Sena­tor had passed away aged 78 in Rawalpindi’s Holy Fami­ly Hospital after a lingering illness. Former Prime Min­ister Shahid Khaqan Abba­si, parliamentarians Raja Za­far Ul Haq, Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Man­aging Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mall Amir Paracha, Nay­yar Bukhari, Raja Javed Ikhlas, Chaudary Tanvir Khan, Sharjil Mir, Amjad Abbasi, PML local workers besides people be­longing to different walks of life attended the prayer.