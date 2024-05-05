Sunday, May 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nepra approves three-year sentence for officers engaged in overbilling

Nepra approves three-year sentence for officers engaged in overbilling
Web Desk
6:49 PM | May 05, 2024
Business

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved the bill seeking the imposition of a three-year sentence for officers engaged in overbilling and inaccurate billing practices.

According to a Dunya News report, the National Assembly has passed the legislation targeting overbilling by the power distribution companies (Discos), whereby the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will only identify cases of overbilling and report them to the Nepra.

Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari said that the government upheld another commitment by amending the Nepra Act, empowering the apprehension of officers engaged in overbilling and inaccurate billing practices.

Leghari said that going forward, the Nepra, not the FIA, would handle cases of overbilling.

Nepra sources indicated that the regulations had been revised to prevent unnecessary harassment by the FIA, clarifying that the FIA would not be responsible for the arrest of officers.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1714889486.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024