Nepra approves three-year sentence for officers engaged in overbilling

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved the bill seeking the imposition of a three-year sentence for officers engaged in overbilling and inaccurate billing practices.

According to a Dunya News report, the National Assembly has passed the legislation targeting overbilling by the power distribution companies (Discos), whereby the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will only identify cases of overbilling and report them to the Nepra.

Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari said that the government upheld another commitment by amending the Nepra Act, empowering the apprehension of officers engaged in overbilling and inaccurate billing practices.

Leghari said that going forward, the Nepra, not the FIA, would handle cases of overbilling.

Nepra sources indicated that the regulations had been revised to prevent unnecessary harassment by the FIA, clarifying that the FIA would not be responsible for the arrest of officers.