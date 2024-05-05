PTI again denied permission to hold rally at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah

KARACHI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karachi-East on Saturday refused to grant permission to the PTI to hold a rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah tomorrow (May 5th). This is for the second time that the DC denied permission to the party to hold a public gathering at the venue. PTI Sindh Secretary Information Ali Baloch said that a court was due to hear the application, seeking permission for the rally on May 6, and that the new date would be announced after the court hearing. He further said that the party was looking up to the court to do justice in the case. “We have already started consultations to set a new date for the event,” Baloch informed. On April 18, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had directed the city administration to ensure that the applications filed by the PTI’s general secretary, seeking permission to hold a public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah were processed in accordance with the law. The court also issued notices to the District East DC and others on the petition filed by the PTI, seeking directives for the DC to decide the party’s application related to holding a public meeting at the venue.