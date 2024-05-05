Sadiq Khan clinches historic third term

LONDON - Labour’s Sadiq Khan has officially won a landmark third successive term as mayor of London. Mr Khan, who was first elected in May 2016, beat his Conservative rival Susan Hall by more than 276,000 votes, representing a swing of 3.2% to Labour. He won nine of the 14 constituencies including two gains from the Tories. More than 2.4m votes were cast reflecting a turnout of 42.8% - ever so slightly down compared to the 2021 mayoral election. Counting started at 09:00 BST on Saturday morning and all candidates are expected to appear at City Hall later for an official announcement. So far, Mr Khan has won in the Lambeth & Southwark, Barnet & Camden, City of London & East, Merton & Wandsworth, Greenwich & Lewisham, Enfield & Haringey and North East, all of which he won at the last contest in 2021. He gained West Central from the Conservatives, with a 5.2% swing to Labour from the Tories and South West from the Tories with a 2.7% swing.

Ms Hall has held the outer London boroughs of Havering & Redbridge, Croydon & Sutton, Bexley & Bromley, Ealing & Hillingdon and Brent & Harrow.

On Thursday votes were also cast for a London Assembly constituency member and a London Assembly London-wide member.

Ms Hall has vowed to scrap the expanded Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) covering outer London and tackle violent crime.

She said there was “a clear choice between being ignored for another four years by Sadiq Khan, or electing a new mayor who listens”.

Among 10 key pledges, Mr Khan is offering a one-year Transport for London (TfL) fare freeze and four years of free school meals for seven to 11-year-old primary pupils.

Speaking at City Hall ahead of the official results, London Assembly’s Labour group leader Len Duvall effectively called the election result for Mr Khan. Mr Duvall told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I think the trends are there. I think this looks like Sadiq has crossed the line and has got a third term.”

He believes Liberal Democrat and Green voters appear to have “lent” their support on the mayoral ballot to Mr Khan, while Reform UK took votes from the Conservatives.