ISLAMABAD - A day after former

prime minister Imran

Khan survived an assassination attempt, the

federal government on

Friday described the

attack a case of religious

extremism and said that

the PTI-led Punjab government was responsible for any security lapse. The coalition government led by PML-N also

raised questions on the unnecessary delay in the registration

of first information report (FIR)

of the armed attack despite the

alleged attacker has given a

confessional statement.

Addressing a press conference here, Interior Minister

Rana Sanaullah said that the

second leaked video statement

of the attacker while in the custody of police was very damaging and clearly reflected that

the attack was a case of “religious extremism.”

He at the same time clarified

that the ruling PML-N considered Chairman PTI Imran Khan

as its “political rival and not

an enemy”. He said that details

about the under custody attacker would surprise many as he

was linked with some religious

extremist group.

The interior minister underlined that the reasons described

by the accused for his action

were very alarming. “After the

video went viral, it is possible

that such narratives encourage

more religious extremists,” he

said, adding that the confessional statement should not have

been leaked to media.

Raising questions over the delay in registration of FIR, the

minister said that the provincial

government and PTI might be

trying to manage some things,

which is very concerning.

He said following the leak of

the first part of the suspect’s

statement, the entire police station had been suspended and

even then another video has

emerged. “The matter needs to

be investigated.”

He said the allegations levelled by the attacker in the video

could enhance the threat for the

PTI chief. He requested the PTI

leadership to change their behaviours to avoid another such

accident. He also asked Khan

to review his security and added that the purpose was not to

scare PTI to stop its long march.

Rana Sanaullah said intelligence reports suggesting threat

to life of PTI chairman had been

conveyed to PTI but the same

were ignored. He further revealed that Khan had been

asked to use bulletproof shield

for his container but he turned

a deaf ear to the advice.

He deplored that Khan blamed

‘three individuals’ for his attempted assassination without

any investigation or evidence.

“This is the same language

that former prime minister has

used since 2014 from his container,” he said. He asserted this

behaviour was not in the interest of democracy.

He criticized PTI leaders for

instigating people, after the attack, to take revenge from the

political rivals, and slammed

a provincial minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for waving a

gun in the air to take “revenge”

from him.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing a press conference here sid

that Imran Khan might hire services of any international agency including the Scotland Yard

for investigating the firing incident but he had to become part

of the investigation and must

present evidence to prove his

allegations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior

Minister Rana Sanaullah.

She refuted the allegations

levelled by Imran Khan on the

prime minister, Rana Sanaullah

and others about their involvement in the firing incident occurred near Wazirabad the other day.

“How Imran Khan, who has a

government in Punjab where

this incident took place, can

demand resignation of these

three persons prior to any investigation into the matter,” she

wondered, adding the provincial government was responsible for the attack which did not

take prerequisite measures despite the threat alerts.

Marriyum asked Imran Khan

to abstain from hurling allegations without any proof, and let

the police to lodge an FIR into

the case.

The minister alleged that Imran Khan was pressurizing the

police to ensure registration of

an FIR as per his will. His party workers had attacked the police station in Gujrat where the

accused had been kept and recorded three statements so far.

She said Imran Khan was not

letting the police to register FIR

of the case as he knew that he

was lying altogether. He even

went to Shaukat Khanum Hospital for operation and so far not

visited any government hospital for obtaining the medico-legal report which was a legal requirement in a criminal case.

“We are saying that the investigation should be done but Imran Khan was saying no,” she

said, adding there was the best

forensic laboratory in the Punjab which was set up by Shehbaz Sharif while being the provincial chief minister.

She categorically stated that

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana

Sanaullah had nothing to do

with the attack on Imran Khan.

Marriyum said the chief minister of Punjab had to answer to

the public as the people were

looking toward him.

She asked as to why Imran

Khan ignored the threat alerts

and what were the reasons behind slackness of the Punjab

government which did not take

any precautionary measure despite prior warnings.

The minister asked Imran

Khan as to why he did not call

off the long march on receiving

threat alerts which could have

saved the innocent lives.

The minister urged the PTI to

refrain from using religious card

over the incident as the country

had already incurred massive

loss and spilled enough blood

due to such type of politics.

“We need to sit together and

chalk out strategy to curb extremism and growing intolerance,” she added.

She regretted that one of the

PTI leaders was inciting people

for the revenge which showed

that the party wanted bloodshed in the country.