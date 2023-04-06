Share:

The residents of Sheikhpura village, within the jurisdiction of Ganda Singh PS, allegedly caught two thieves red handed. The villagers shaved the heads and eye-brows of the suspects.

According to the sources, villagers of Sheikhpura, set up their own court after capturing two thieves.

The villagers shaved the head and eye-brows of the suspects while torturing them. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Upon seeing the video online, the police came to action and arrested three villagers, allegedly involved in the torture.

The police said, the law is equal for all citizens and no one will be allowed to transgress it. The police is also tracing the remaining persons, visible in the video while participating in the incident.