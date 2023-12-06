Gold rate plummets by Rs4,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs4,200 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs219,400 against its sale at Rs223,600 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs3,601 to Rs188,100 from Rs191,701 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat gold declined to Rs172,425 from Rs175,726. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 20 to close at Rs 2600 and ten-gram silver also decreased by Rs17.14 to close at Rs2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $37 to $2,057 from $2,094, the Association reported.