Pakistan’s sesamum seed exports reach all-time high of $113m

BEIJING - Pakistan has witnessed an unprecedented surge in its sesamum seed exports, reaching an all-time high of USD 113.66 million just in October 2023. The surge not only underscores the nation’s prowess in the agricultural sector but also highlights its ability to capitalize on global market demands, said Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor Pakistan Embassy, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday. Ghulam Qadir said that the sesamum seed industry continues to thrive and experts attribute this remarkable achievement to a combination of favorable climatic conditions, strategic agricultural policies, and adept market positioning. This surge in exports not only reflects positively on Pakistan’s economy but also positions the country as a key player in the international sesamum seed market. “In the first ten months of 2023, Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China increased 100% amounting to USD 170.06 million, whereas last year in the same period (January-October) it was USD 84.67 million. In October, Pakistan exported 64,711.149 tons of sesame seed to China worth USD 113.66 million while in last year’s same month, it was 16,727.774 tons worth USD 25.57 million,” he stated. He further said that as per the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, China imported 97,069.705 tons of sesame seed from Pakistan in the first ten months of 2023, an increase of 72.53% by volume worth USD 170.063 million. In the same period last year, it was 56,261.629 tons worth USD 84.67 million. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan’s exports to China crossed USD 2.82 billion in the first ten months of this year, up 1.27 percent year on year.