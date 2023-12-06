President calls for adopting dynamic approach to address challenges to regional peace

President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized the imperative of adopting a dynamic approach to effectively address the challenges to regional peace.

He addressing the inaugural session of Islamabad Conclave 2023 titled "Pakistan in a changing world" organized by Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad today.

The President called for coordination among the state institutions for effective deliberations and policy-making. He mentioned Pakistan’s strategic shift from geo-politics to geo-economic, stressing the regional situation in the wake of India’s belligerence needed the policies in line with regional and systemic developments.

Talking about the Israeli aggression in Gaza, he said the situation was an alarming sign of the apathy of the world which could not stop the massacre of innocent people including women and children.

The President said war is not a solution to resolve any conflict and always resulted in a never-ending vicious cycle of violence. He expressed disappointment over the approach of democratic countries supporting wars and said morality must be the anchor of human thinking.

Dr Arif Alvi said the world at the moment direly needed the approach of love, empathy and forgiveness.