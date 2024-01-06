Sialkot Police arrest three dacoits

SIALKOT - Sialkot Police on Friday claimed to have arrested nine members of three gangs and recovered weapons.

According to a police spokesperson, officials of Hajipura police station under the supervision of DSP City Circle arrested Hassan, Muhammed Baber, Ali Raza, Omer, Zainul Abideen, Samraan, Shahmir, Munir and Hassan Mustafa. The police also recovered Rs1,100,000, 13 motorcycles, two rickshaws, 16 mobile phones, four pistols and several bullets from the accused. The police said the accused were wanted to police in more than 70 cases of dacoity, theft and robbery.

KITE SELLER HELD

Sialkot Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a kite seller and recovered a larger number of kites from the accused.