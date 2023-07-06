Swiatek, Djokovic into 3rd round at Wimbledon

Polish top seed Iga Swiatek and men's world No. 2 Novak Djokovic qualified Wednesday for the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, the third Grand Slam of the year in tennis.

Swiatek beat her Spanish opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo with sets of 6-2, 6-0 in a women's singles second round match in London.

Serbian superstar Djokovic, who has won Wimbledon seven times, advanced to the third round after beating Australia's Jordan Thompson with sets of 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.

The Greek fifth seed in men's singles, Stefanos Tsitsipas, reserved his place in the second round.

Tsitsipas beat Austria's Dominic Thiem with sets of 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (10-8).

Meanwhile Tsitsipas' compatriot Maria Sakkari, ranked eighth in women's singles, was eliminated from the 2023 Wimbledon after getting beaten by Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Sakkari won the first set 6-0, but Kostyuk came back after winning two sets by 7-5, 6-2 to reach the second round in women's singles.

The Wimbledon main draw started on July 3 and will end with the men's singles final on July 16.