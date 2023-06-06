Air pollution, increasing temperature indicators of climate change: Administrator

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman has said that sea and air pollution and increasing temperature are the indicators of climate change all over the world.

We need to change our way of thinking and behavior to bring this pollution on a lower level. Policy should be made at the government level in this connection. KMC is taking steps to plant trees in all open places in Karachi to combat environmental challenges and climate change. The purpose of observing World Environment Day is to raise awareness and intensify efforts at the international level to protect the planet from the dangers posed by plastics and other hazardous chemicals.

He said this while addressing a function organised by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) sub-committee on environment and climate change and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation at Bagh Ibn Qasim on the occasion of World Environment Day. Plantation of 50 thousand saplings was also done on this occasion. Chairman of FPCCI Sub-Committee for Environment and Climate Change Muhammad Rabbani, Dr Khalid, Dr Kanwal, Al-Khair Trust Chairman Muhammad Tahir Ansari and others also spoke while Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and prominent religious leader Qari Usman were also present on the occasion.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman said that the theme of this year’s World Environment Day is “Beat Plastic Pollution- Restore Ecosystem”. In 1972, the United Nations General Assembly declared World Environment Day to be celebrated for the first time to raise awareness of environmental challenges and encourage action in this regard. Environmental experts have undertaken this time to find a solution to save the world from plastic pollution, plastic is one of the best inventions in the world, the main thing is its use, until today in Bangladesh, jute bags are used. The world produces 400 million tonnes of plastic every year, half of which is disposable and only 10 percent is recycled, 19 to 23 million tonnes of plastic produced in the world ends up in rivers, oceans, micro plastics are added to our food, water and air. According to an estimate, every person on the planet consumes 50 thousand plastic particles every year. Waste plastic seriously harms human health and ecological balance and it contaminates the entire ecosystem from top of the mountains to the bottom of the ocean.

Karachi administrator said that to deal with this problem, the government, companies and other stakeholders have to accelerate their actions based on modern scientific research to protect the world from increasing environmental pollution.

He said that the nature around us is under severe threat, to limit global warming to 1.5° Centigrade, this century, we need to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. It has to be done, otherwise there is a risk of more increase in environmental pollution by 2040. Plantation is necessary to reduce environmental pollution. Growing a tree is like growing a child.

Addressing the event, other speakers said that we have ruined our world by our own hands, the ecosystem has been severely damaged, global temperature is continuously increasing, 20 percent of the land should be planted, but in our country there are 4 percent trees while in Karachi there are 1 percent trees, due to deterioration of the ecological balance there are unseasonal floods, if plastic is not recycled it will have worst consequences. Awareness is needed to minimise plastic production, educational institutions and media can play a vital role, the universe is constantly changing, our sea and land are polluted so adopt a simple life and protect your country from environmental pollution.