Burna Boy wins hearts at sold-out London stadium gig

LONDON-Burna Boy made history over the weekend when he became the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the UK. A sold-out crowd of 60,000 fans screamed the Grammy award-winner’s Afrobeats lyrics back to him at the London Stadium. And he didn’t disappoint with his two-hour set bringing out famous friends like Stormzy and Dave on a giant merry-go-round to perform alongside him. Afrobeats - a mix of African and Western influences has seen a massive rise in popularity over recent years thanks to the likes of Burna Boy and Wizkid. The pair, two of Nigeria’s biggest stars, have headlined some of the world’s major music festivals but it was Burna Boy who took it to another level on Saturday night. Fans danced in the aisles, creating a carnival like atmosphere as he bounced around the stage in a bright orange jumpsuit. One of them was Kojo Amankwah, 27, who says he travelled 3,000 miles from Ghana to be at the historic gig. “I loved seeing how multi-racial the crowd was, united by the power of Burna Boy’s music. It was unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” he tells Newsbeat. “It’s something the greatest performers of all time like Beyoncé and Michael Jackson have been able to achieve. And now Burna Boy’s done it.” As well as Stormzy and Dave, Burna Boy also brought out big names like J Hus and Jamaican vocalist Popcaan as part of the star-studded gig. But Kojo says the fact he had no warm-up acts shows how far Afrobeats has come. “When you go for concerts, usually there’s a co-headliner, Burna Boy and his band didn’t need any of that,” he says. “To know he has that much star power is something we’ve never seen before in African music.” Burna Boy will also take Afrobeats to the football this weekend, when he performs at the Champions League final in Istanbul. But of these sold-out events are a stark contrast to the star’s humble beginnings. Kojo says he went to a Burna Boy show in 2014 in Ghana when there were only about 14 people in the audience. “He didn’t actually come out that night, maybe because of the few people. I never thought he would get here so soon. “Afrobeats is the hottest genre in the world right now and the world needed a new sound after Covid.”