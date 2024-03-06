IHC serves notices to ministry, PTA over X closure

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued notices to the Minis­try of Information and Pakistan Tele­communication Authority (PTA) in a petition challenging the closure of so­cial media platform X (Twitter) in the country. A single bench of IHC com­prising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by Ehtisham Ab­basi against the closure of X which has remained largely restricted in Pakistan since February 17. Law­yers Sardar Masroof and Amna Ali appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner. During the hearing, Justice Aamer asked that if the social media platform is still suspended in the country. The petitioner’s counsel replied that X had been closed in Pa­kistan since February 17. The IHC CJ said that the SHC had already issued an order on the matter. He asked that this matter was also before the Sindh High Court (SHC), what happened to it? The counsel informed the bench that a contempt of court case was be­ing heard over the failure to imple­ment the SHC directives. Later, the bench issued notices to the respon­dents including the information min­istry and the PTA and deferred the hearing till the next week.