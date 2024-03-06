IHC serves notices to ministry, PTA over X closure

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued notices to the Ministry of Information and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a petition challenging the closure of social media platform X (Twitter) in the country. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by Ehtisham Abbasi against the closure of X which has remained largely restricted in Pakistan since February 17. Lawyers Sardar Masroof and Amna Ali appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner. During the hearing, Justice Aamer asked that if the social media platform is still suspended in the country. The petitioner’s counsel replied that X had been closed in Pakistan since February 17. The IHC CJ said that the SHC had already issued an order on the matter. He asked that this matter was also before the Sindh High Court (SHC), what happened to it? The counsel informed the bench that a contempt of court case was being heard over the failure to implement the SHC directives. Later, the bench issued notices to the respondents including the information ministry and the PTA and deferred the hearing till the next week.