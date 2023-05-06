Pakistan reports 29 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,580,852. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 30,659 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures released by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 29 people were tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 3,269 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 29 people tested positive for the disease. The Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 0.89 per cent.