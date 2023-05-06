Punjab CTD arrests terrorists linked to TTP, Al-Qaeda

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab claimed to have arrested 11 suspected terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and outlawed Al-Qaeda in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in different cities of Punjab.

According to the authorities, the suspected terrorists belonged to the outlawed Al-Qaeda, Islamic State and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that arms, a suicide jacket and ammunition were seized from their possession. The authorities claimed the terrorist network had planned terror attacks in sensitive cities.

The officials further said 100 suspects were arrested during combing operations this week and 76 cases were registered.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police claimed to have killed two terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a shootout.

The terrorists were planning an attack on law enforcement agencies when they were neutralized, the CTD spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the department relayed that the CTD personnel carried out an overnight search operation in Rajanpur, Punjab.