Monday, May 06, 2024
Bilawal felicitates newly elected ANP President Aimal Wali

APP
May 06, 2024
KARACHI   -   Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm felicitations to the newly elected President of the Awami National Party (ANP), Senator Aimal Wali Khan.

The PPP Chairman, in his congratulatory message to Senator Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday, expressed his confidence that the legacy of democracy and progressive ideology, rooted in the principles of Bacha Khan, would continue to flourish under Aimal Wali Khan’s leadership.

He said that the transition of leadership within political parties to the younger generation marked the onset of a promising new chapter. “I remain optimistic that the trajectory of Pakistan’s future is bright and promising,” he added.

