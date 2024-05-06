PCB chief promises $100,000 per player for T20 World Cup trophy win

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has promised a substantial reward of $100,000 to each member of the Pakistani squad if they succeed in winning the ICC T20I World Cup 2024.

During a gathering at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which followed a training session ahead of their tours to Ireland and England, Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement in the presence of key team officials. He also hosted a celebratory lunch for the players and team management, using the occasion to boost morale and encourage a strong performance in the forthcoming tournaments.

He emphasized unity and dedication, telling the players, “I hope that you will raise the Pakistani flag high and lead the team to success.” He added: “You should not care about anything, but to play and give your best for Pakistan. Just demonstrate teamwork and the victory will be yours.”

Additionally, he also presented accolades to Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah for their individual milestones in T20I cricket. The PCB chief also presented special green shirts to Mohammad Rizwan for completing 3000 runs in T20I matches, and Naseem Shah for taking 100 wickets in international cricket.

The national team is set to engage in a series of matches in Dublin, playing three T20Is against Ireland, followed by a four-match series in England. These matches are crucial as they form the groundwork for the team’s preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled later in the year in the USA and West Indies.

We are not robots: Young Pakistani batsmen fired up

Ahead of the Ireland and England series, young talents Saim Ayub and Azam Khan shared their enthusiasm and determination to excel. “Performance can’t be switched on at will; it takes hard work and opportunity,” Azam noted during a press meet.

Saim Ayub also voiced a commitment to improving his game while staying true to his playing style, supported by the team’s management.”I have not yet played big innings at international level, but I am trying to do better. It is a process. The management is back every player. I will not change my style and I am confident I will perform in future,” Saim said.

HARIS RAUF EMBRACES CHALLENGE WITH MOHAMMAD AMIR’S RETURN

Haris Rauf expressed optimism about his form and the competitive edge brought by Mohammad Amir’s return to the team.

“It is always difficult to return from an injury, I am trying to get back in rhythm,” Rauf said during a media interaction. “Having fast bowlers in the team will be beneficial, I get to learn a lot from Mohammad Amir. “We played great cricket in the last World Cup; We reached the final. We are now trying not to repeat those mistakes. We will do our best to bring happiness to our people.”

USMAN KHAN RESOLUTE IN HIS CHOICE FOR PAKISTAN DESPITE CHALLENGES

Usman Khan, who chose to represent Pakistan over UAE, firmly stands by his decision despite facing potential repercussions. “I have come into the Pakistan team on the back of performances, so I don’t think about the past,” Usman told media on Sunday. “I am grateful that I am getting an opportunity to play for Pakistan. I have no regrets on my decision,” he added.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play for Pakistan and emphasized his commitment to adapting to the team’s needs without feeling pressured.”There is no pressure on me as I played according to the plans given to me. I stay true to my game and perform according to the team’s requirements. I have no issue batting at any number,” Usman said.