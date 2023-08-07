Nawaz will bring revolution if elected PM for another term: PM Shehbaz

Addresses public gathering in Kasur n Says Imran Niazi met divine justice for filing false cases against opposition leaders n A total of 1,000 transplants successfully performed at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.
KASUR/LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said that his elder brother Nawaz Sharif would be the next prime minister of Pakistan and would change destiny of the country by initiating projects in the sectors of agriculture, industry and infrastructure.
PM Shehbaz stated this while addressing a public meeting in Kasur after laying foundation stone for Taray Garh interchange on the Lahore-Bahawalnagar motorway and Rai Mansab Ali Khan interchange on Abdul Hakim motorway on the Bucheki-Nankana road.
"Nawaz Sharif will serve the people of Pakistan as prime minister for another term if voted to power. He considers the whole of Pakistan as his family and in the past selflessly served the people," he remarked.
He said Rs 263 billion would be spent on the construction of motorway from Lahore to Bahawalnagar and on other projects. He recalled that in the past, Pakistan suffered from load-shedding of 20 hours every day and then Nawaz Sharif came in 2013 and he removed the darkness caused by power shortages by setting up power projects, revived industry and agriculture and brought the CPEC project of $ 30 billion with the collaboration of China.
He said their government provided laptops worth billions of rupees to millions of students, adding he was unfairly criticised for delivering laptops to youth who were now using modern tools of communication and earning livelihoods. He noted that Nawaz Sharif initiated the project of Diamer Bhasha and Dasu dams and made Pakistan a nuclear state by conducting six nuclear explosions in response to five explosions by India. He reminded that Nawaz Sharif rejected the offer of $ five billion by the then US President Bill Clinton and went on with the nuclear explosions while ignoring pressure. Nawaz Sharif also started Zarb e Azab led by Pakistan army to eradicate terrorism and the jawans of armed forces and people from all sections of society rendered sacrifices against terrorism.
Shehbaz Sharif said unfortunately terrorists were again allowed to re-enter Pakistan and they took many innocent lives in terrorist acts. In the era of Nawaz Sharif, the PM said Pakistan had good relations with friendly and brotherly countries including China, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Qatar and others.
Then Imran Niazi was imposed on the country after rigged election in 2018 and his regime caused severe damage to relations with these countries including Islamic countries and he resorted to baseless allegations of corruption against companies of China, he added.
Ties with China were broken by the former government of Imran Niazi despite the fact that the neighbouring country massively invested in infrastructure, power and road projects, he pointed out. The prime minister said former judge Saqib Nisar and other co-conspirators ousted Nawaz Sharif on the basis of residence permit even when his name was not among the 400 persons named in the Panama papers. Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz appeared before the court 100 times in their cases and did not evade arrests as was later done by Imran Niazi who presented a fake receipt for an expensive watch imprinted with a model of Khana-e-Kaaba and came in court with a “bucket on his head”, he added. He said those who filed false and concocted cases against opposition leaders now met divine justice.
He said in the tenure of Imran Niazi, several cases of corruption surfaced including wheat and sugar scams in which money was minted by unnecessary export and import of these commodities and then these acts of fraud were never probed and citizens bore the burden of loot and plunder. He said his government faced unprecedented challenges of inflation and devastating floods. “My government distributed Rs100 billion among the flood affectees and several hundreds of billions are still required for their rehabilitation.” He said due to his government’s policies and distribution of seeds and fertilizer on lower rates, bumper wheat was produced while cotton production this year would also be at record levels. “My government saved the country from default and from difficult economic conditions, unemployment and price hikes by signing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund.”
He said reasons of current inflation were war in Ukraine and rising international commodity and fuel prices, adding due to the mismanagement of the past government, his government had to sign agreement with IMF despite its tough conditions.
Saudi Arabia gave $ two billion, UAE $ one billion and China rescheduled loans of $ five billion so that Pakistan could meet the financing needs for finalising the IMF agreement, he informed. He said as chief minister he served the people of Punjab with sincerity, undertook massive projects in health and education sectors, built road network in the province and gave free medicine to people.
He vowed that their next government would bring revolution in the agriculture sector, extract minerals worth billions of dollars and equip youth with latest tools of information technology. The youth programme would be implemented at the federal and provincial levels and more laptops would be given to the students on merit. He lamented that billions of rupees were wasted on unnecessary court cases instead of a focus on mineral extraction in the provinces. He told that the National Assembly would be dissolved on August 9 and a caretaker government would be formed. He prayed for the departed souls who lost their lives in the train accident during the day and after sinking of a boat in Head Sulemanki.
Earlier, the prime minister was given detailed briefing on the new infrastructure projects. Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman and legislators of Pakistan Muslim League(N) accompanied the prime minister.
Serving ailing humanity; a collective responsibility of all: PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that all those who were tasked with the onus to serve humanity, should strive for the provision of free-of-cost health and education facilities to the poor and deprived segments of society. The prime minister was addressing a conference arranged here to create awareness about the elimination of Hepatitis-C in the country arranged at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). Addressing the participants, the prime minister said it was their collective responsibility to serve the poor and deprived masses by setting up health facilities like the PKLI in line with the vision of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation, and in accordance with the concept of the welfare state.
The event was attended by Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, ministers, experts and relevant authorities. The prime minister termed the event a historic and said that he always desired to see PKLI working on the pattern of Johns Hopkins of the USA. He said the PKLI journey started in 2014, when he requested Dr Saeed Akhtar to set up a state-of-the-art institute for the kidney and liver diseases in Punjab province. The prime minister said that the institute was established with an autonomous body to rid it of any official red tape. The project was launched in 2015 and was completed in 2018 when the first kidney transplant was performed, he recollected. The prime minister said that till this day, a total of 1000 transplants had been performed at PKLI which was another milestone.
The PKLI had now Rs 15 billion in the trust fund which would help in providing free treatment to the poor people, he added. He observed that previously, they used to send liver disease patients to other neighbouring countries. PKLI was established in the country which entertained patients irrespective of class and without discrimination, he said, adding it was also an essence for the creation of Pakistan for which Quaid and a large number of people gave huge sacrifices.
He regretted that the poor people in the country suffered while the rich had all the resources to get treatment for themselves at the best facilities in the world. The prime minister said during 2018, about 26 Hepatitis C filter clinics were established in the province under the umbrella of PKLI where patients were treated with great care and with free medicines.
That programme was subsequently halted due to politics, but now these filter clinics again started functioning and treatment was being provided across the province, he added. About the Hepatitis C programme, the prime minister said that Rs35 billion fund was provided by the federal government on the basis of half percent contribution by the provincial governments.
Earlier, the prime minister launched the national Hepatitis C elimination programme and performed groundbreaking of PKLI University. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said today, was a momentous day in the health and education sectors of the country as the prime minister would be inaugurating PKLI University and Hepatitis C Elimination Initiative. The health and education sectors always witnessed progress during the governments of PML-N which established a vast network of different renowned institutions, he added. The governor also expressed concerns over a number of out of school children in the country.
Professor Dr Saeed Akhtar, in his remarks, said that they were successful in setting up an information-based system leading to a center of excellence to serve the ailing and poor segments of society. Despite, Covid-19 pandemic, the institute performed thousands of surgeries and transplants and achieved a milestone of 1000 such surgeries and transplants, he added.
PKLI had served over 3.5 million patient interactions since its inception in December 2017. More than 2 million patient interactions had been served at PKLI hospital in a short span of time. Over 1.5 million patient visits for Hepatitis relief have been served under the Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Programme (HPTP) since its launch till June 2019.
‘LANDSCAPING WORK AT PKLI’S ENTRANCE’
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated the landscaping work of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), under the supervision of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). On his Twitter handle, the prime minister shared his thoughts along with a combo of pictures of the entrance of PKLI. “A breathtaking view of the landscape adorning the entrance to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). Public places, especially hospitals, should wear a friendly look,” he posted in a tweet.